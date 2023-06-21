Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Decreases By 5.2%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,043,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

JSR Price Performance

JSCPF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.