Analyzing Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) & Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Disc Medicine Opco and Pliant Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine Opco N/A -38.49% -36.03% Pliant Therapeutics -1,359.22% -39.05% -35.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and Pliant Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine Opco N/A N/A -$46.83 million N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics $9.77 million 134.08 -$123.32 million ($2.86) -7.74

Risk & Volatility

Disc Medicine Opco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pliant Therapeutics.

Disc Medicine Opco has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and Pliant Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine Opco 0 0 9 1 3.10 Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Disc Medicine Opco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. It also develops bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, erythropoietic protoporphyria, and X-linked protoporphyria. In addition, the company develops DISC-0974 for the treatment of chronic kidney disease; MWTX-003 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders; and DISC-0998 for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

