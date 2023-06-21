Head to Head Review: Bright Green (BGXX) vs. Its Peers

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.58 Bright Green Competitors $301.62 million -$113.92 million -2.23

Analyst Ratings

Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 217 554 814 48 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 501.47%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 7.91% -72.21% 25.06%

Summary

Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

