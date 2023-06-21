Comparing Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.5% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Relx and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Relx presently has a consensus target price of $2,737.86, indicating a potential upside of 8,119.32%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Given Relx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relx is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $10.58 billion 5.98 $2.02 billion N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.35 $223.00 million $9.34 3.23

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Bread Financial.

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bread Financial pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Relx has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Relx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Relx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

