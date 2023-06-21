Financial Analysis: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.21 million 6.51 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -0.62 Insulet $1.37 billion 14.71 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.4% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Femasys and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insulet 0 7 6 0 2.46

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,156.49%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Insulet.

Risk & Volatility

Femasys has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -971.76% -68.87% -62.00% Insulet 0.04% 17.29% 3.59%

Summary

Insulet beats Femasys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

