Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $210.92

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.92.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.19 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

