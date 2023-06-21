Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $87.08

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $85.31 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

