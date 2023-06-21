Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $93.58

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %

PZZA opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

