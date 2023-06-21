Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $81.50

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

INCY opened at $61.75 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

