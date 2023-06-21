Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $81.50

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Incyte Stock Down 2.3 %
INCY opened at $61.75 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
