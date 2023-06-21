Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

