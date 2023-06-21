Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $84.76

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. General Mills has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

