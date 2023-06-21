Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $237,859,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.