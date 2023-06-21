Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $111.42

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

