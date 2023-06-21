NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $78.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $61.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.