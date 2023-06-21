Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $260.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.30.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

