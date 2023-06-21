Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $37.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Semtech Trading Up 0.0 %

Semtech stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

