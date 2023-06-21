Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target at $112.25

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $126.76 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

