Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $143.69

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

