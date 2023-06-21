Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $100.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

