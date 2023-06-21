Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.