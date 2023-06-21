American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

