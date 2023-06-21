Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreases By 5.1%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

