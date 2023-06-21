Head-To-Head Analysis: Mesoblast (MEOBF) versus Its Rivals

Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mesoblast to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast N/A N/A -3.55 Mesoblast Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

Profitability

Mesoblast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mesoblast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesoblast Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.50%. Given Mesoblast’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

