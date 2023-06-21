Reviewing Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) and Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) and Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Palfinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Astec Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Astec Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palfinger and Astec Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.71 Astec Industries $1.27 billion 0.78 -$100,000.00 $0.35 125.46

Profitability

Palfinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astec Industries. Palfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astec Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Palfinger and Astec Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palfinger N/A N/A N/A Astec Industries 0.59% 6.17% 3.99%

Dividends

Palfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Astec Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Palfinger pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Astec Industries pays out 148.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Astec Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palfinger and Astec Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astec Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Palfinger currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Astec Industries has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Palfinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palfinger is more favorable than Astec Industries.

Summary

Astec Industries beats Palfinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services. This segment provides its products to asphalt producers; highway and heavy equipment contractors; utility contractors; sand and gravel producers; construction, demolition, recycle and crushing contractors; forestry and environmental recycling contractors; mine and quarry operators; port and inland terminal authorities; power stations; and domestic and foreign government agencies. The Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures crushing equipment, mobile plants, bulk material handling solutions, vibrating equipment, screening equipment, electrical control centers, modular plants and systems, conveying equipment, plant automation products, portable plants, and mineral processing equipment, as well as offers consulting and engineering services. Astec Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

