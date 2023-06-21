Contrasting New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Athena Gold and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -12.34

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29% New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Summary

Athena Gold beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

