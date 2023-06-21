Contrasting Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (TKYVY) and The Competition

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) is one of 209 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A 0.76 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors $2.74 billion $649.62 million 345.99

Analyst Recommendations

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi 3 0 0 0 1.00 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors 964 2807 2908 33 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 496.49%. Given Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors 33.80% 10.17% 0.85%

Summary

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi rivals beat Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

(Get Rating)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities. The company also provides forfeiting, leasing, forwards, futures, salary payments, investment accounts, cheques, safety boxes, tax collections, bill payment, and payment order services, as well as insurance products. In addition, it offers foreign trade transactions, cash management, factoring, credit cards, investment products, leasing, and other banking products to its corporate, commercial, and retail customers. Further, the company provides small business banking services, including overdraft accounts, POS machines, credit cards, cheque books, TL and foreign currency deposits, Internet banking and call-center, debit card, and bill payment to enterprises in retail and service sectors. Additionally, it offers capital market transactions; issues capital market tools; purchases and sells marketable securities; and provides investment consultancy and portfolio management services, as well as invests in marketable debt and equity securities, and gold and other precious metals. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is a subsidiary of Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.