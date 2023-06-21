Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $40.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.