Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

