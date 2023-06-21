Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $6.76

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 463.9% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

