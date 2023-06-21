BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $62.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Get BCE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in BCE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 60,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.13 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.80%.

About BCE

(Get Rating

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.