Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $8.33

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

