Analysts Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT at $27.10

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Accor Price Performance

ACCYY opened at $7.15 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Accor Dividend Announcement

About Accor

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

