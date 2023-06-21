Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $214.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $227.76 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.76. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.