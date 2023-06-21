Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $214.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $227.76 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.76. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.
Insider Transactions at Equifax
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
