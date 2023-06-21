GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $41.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.