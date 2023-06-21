3 Sixty Risk Solutions (OTCMKTS:PTVYF) versus Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Head-To-Head Survey

3 Sixty Risk Solutions (OTCMKTS:PTVYF – Get Rating) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3 Sixty Risk Solutions and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3 Sixty Risk Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.05 N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $105.90 billion 0.58 $8.37 billion $106.82 7.58

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than 3 Sixty Risk Solutions. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co., Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3 Sixty Risk Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3 Sixty Risk Solutions and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of 3 Sixty Risk Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3 Sixty Risk Solutions and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3 Sixty Risk Solutions N/A N/A N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 7.90% 18.45% 7.22%

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats 3 Sixty Risk Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. provides risk mitigation services to the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers static site security services, such as guarding and patrolling of LP production, storage, and processing sites; and bulk cannabis shipment transportation services. It also provides legacy security services to clients, including mining and oil and gas site security services, risk assessment reports, non-core policing, and critical infrastructure protection; and guard and security audit services. The company primarily serves companies operating in the cannabis sector, as well as critical infrastructure, non-core policing, oil and gas, and mining sectors. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Almonte, Ontario.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, and rail services; and sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services, as well as invests in plants, marine resource development facilities, ships, aviation, aerospace, rail, automobiles, and mining/construction/industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

