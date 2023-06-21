Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Target Price at $162.25

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

SUI stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Featured Stories

