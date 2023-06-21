Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

