Head to Head Review: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 2.79% 14.32% 9.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $427.79 million 3.67 $7.81 million $0.22 126.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic.

51.2% of Britvic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Britvic and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 31.29%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Britvic.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Britvic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

