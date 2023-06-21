StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.7 %

MRIN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

