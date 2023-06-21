StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.7 %
MRIN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
