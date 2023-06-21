FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Raised by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.55 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

