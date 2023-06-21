CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CAE Stock Up 1.0 %

CAE stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

