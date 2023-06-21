HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

