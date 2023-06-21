Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

