Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Drops By 5.8%

Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,301,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 5,625,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53,018.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliance China Automotive Hld from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Brilliance China Automotive Hld Price Performance

Shares of BCAUF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. Brilliance China Automotive Hld has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

