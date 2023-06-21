The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BODY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 149.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 19.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 94.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beachbody by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Beachbody has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

