Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declines By 5.9%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

