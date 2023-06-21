Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Drops By 6.2%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,556,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 1,659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,729.3 days.

adidas Stock Down 1.7 %

ADDDF stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.