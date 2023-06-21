Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $677.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $10,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,501 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

