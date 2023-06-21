Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declines By 6.2%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

