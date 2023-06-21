Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

