Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.