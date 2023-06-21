Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

