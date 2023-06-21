Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
